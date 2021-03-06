Want to try a small house? See the best fare available – film daily

Small house movement is real! As a rule, Americans prefer their homes larger. The United States Census Bureau reports that in the year 2014, the average size of a new home in the US was over 2,400 sq ft.

Loading...

Yet as typical new homes get larger and larger, the trend of some Americans is increasing. They prefer to live in homes with more than 500 square feet of space – less than a quarter of the average new home.

Loading...

Loading...

This is the movement of the small house, and it is a great thing. There are three TV shows dedicated to living in a small house – Tiny house hunter And Tiny House Builders On HGTV, and Tiny house nation FYI – Also called a movie Tiny: A Story of Living Small. Small houses are painted Country dwellers, the new Yorker, And Yes! magazine. The phrase “small houses” gets over 240,000 searches every month on Google.

Loading...

If you want a taste of small home life, but are not sure if you want full commitment to construction, you can always rent! Here are just a few small house rentals all over the US (We love Austin, Texas, so some of Austin’s smallest homes are rented.)

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Wimberly, Texas Forest

This unique Wimberley small house rental is ideal for two guests to enjoy Unforgettable romantic getaway near Austin. The charming studio-style space comes with a plush queen sleeper sofa and loft bed, with a memory foam mattress and private bathroom with all the necessary accessories. Linens and towels are all kindly provided.

Loading...

The space includes a fully equipped small kitchenette, smart TV, Wi-Fi and sleek designer décor.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Wimberly, Texas Two

This small house is perfect for three guests on rent. There is a gold loft with a king-size mattress, with all beds and linens available, and a smart TV. There is also a sofa in the living area which can be locked in the bed if needed. The private bathroom has a luxurious tiled shower in addition to a toilet and sink.

Loading...

There is a fully equipped kitchen and a combination washer / dryer. There is also a private deck, which is equipped with a barbecue, gas fire pit and large hot tub.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Wimberley texas, three

This stunning airy chapel is surrounded by old windows with a panoramic view of nature on eight acres of land. There is a luxurious bathroom with a leg and tub. The chapel has vintage furnishings, a farmhouse-style chandelier, WiFi, a TV and a delicious breakfast. Outside, there is a private deck, which can enjoy a delightful atmosphere with beds.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Upstate new york

Here is another small rental in the Tug Hill area, above New York. this Rustic tree house rental is perfect For a couple to enjoy a unique getaway in a secluded part of the world.

Loading...

The sleeping loft on rent has a double bed, accessible via a staircase, and a bathroom with shower. The kitchenette has all the utensils and cookware needed to prepare a simple and tasty meal.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The lounge area has two armchairs, and a reading nook.

Loading...

On the second level, there is a balcony with outdoor furniture. The property is located in a private nature sanctuary of about 60 acres with two ponds.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

South Carolina

this South Carolina Tree House in the Woods The bus sits under two acres of land and guests are free to roam and enjoy a truly peaceful environment.

Loading...

This small house rental arrangement includes a king bed, a couch, a hammock and a small double bed, while the bathroom has all the necessary accessories. There is a TV, air conditioning, heating, Wi-Fi, a bathtub, a simple kitchen and all linens and towels. Outside, there is a grand deck area where guests can enjoy a hot cup of coffee in the morning.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Illinois

This unique grain silo cabin rental is located in Alvin, Illinois, and can accommodate up to two guests. There is a plush queen-size bed in the sleeping loft in the bedroom. In the bathroom, there is a toilet, a sink and a large claw tub.

Loading...

It has a beautifully decorated room, which has a comfortable sofa and a satellite television. Outside, there is a porch and a fire pit, perfect for roasting some marshmallows after a long time.

Loading...

–

Loading...

Does it increase your appetite for small houses? Tell us what you think of small houses in the comments!

Loading...