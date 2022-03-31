Wanted singer Tom Parker (33) dies of cancer

Tom Parker, lead singer of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died of cancer at the age of 33. His wife Kelsey has given this information on Instagram. The singer was diagnosed with a brain tumor in late 2020.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Tom passed away peacefully with his family earlier today,” Kelsey wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we cannot imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

Parker regularly kept his fans informed about his treatment. He and Kelsey had two children: Aurelia (2) and Bodhi (1).

As part of The Wanted, the singer scored big hits in 2011 and 2013 with songs like “Glad You Come” and “Walks Like Rihanna.”