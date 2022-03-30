Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33 after brain cancer diagnosis

Tom Parker, who rose to fame in British boy band The Wanted, died on Wednesday, less than two years after he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 33 years old.

The singer’s death was announced on Wednesday on the band’s Instagram page, “Max, Jay, Shiva, Nathan and the entire Wanted family is devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and his band mates at lunchtime today. .

“Tom was a wonderful husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, the loss and sadness we feel cannot be expressed in words. Always and always in our hearts,” Post Read.

Parker’s wife, Kelsey Parker, shares heartbreaking news her own instagram page With two pictures of…