Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain cancer at 33

tom parkerA singer from British-Irish boy band The Wanted has died Being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, He was 33 years old.

Parker’s wife, Kelsey Hardwick, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, writing: “It is with the most heavy heart that we confirm that Tom passed away earlier today in peace with his family. ”

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we cannot imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly grateful for the love and support and ask that we all shine Tom’s light. Let’s unite to make sure our beautiful children shine. Thank you to all those who have supported in their care, they fought till the end. I am always proud of you.”

Parker announced in October…