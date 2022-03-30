Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain cancer at 33

British band The Wanted singer Tom Parker has died of brain cancer. He was 33 years old.

Parker’s wife, Kelsey, confirmed his death on Wednesday instagramWriting, “It is with the most heavy heart that we confirm that Tom passed away peacefully with his family earlier today.”

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we cannot imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly grateful for the love and support and ask that we all shine Tom’s light. Let’s unite to make sure our beautiful kids shine,” Kelsey Parker continued. “Thanks to everyone who supported…