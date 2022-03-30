Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor at 33

LONDON (AP) – Tom Parker, member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. He was 33 years old. The band announced that Parker died on Wednesday, “surrounded by his family and his band mates.

Parker announced her diagnosis in October 2020, and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year, he performed on stage with the group during their much-delayed reunion tour.

