Wanted star Tom Parker dies at 33 after battle with brain tumor

the wanted Star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33.

singer, from bolt onHe died on Wednesday after a long battle with the terminal brain cancer glioblastoma, his partner has confirmed.

“It is with the most heavy hearts that we confirm that Tom passed away peacefully with his family today,” Kelsey Parker said in an Instagram post.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we cannot imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly grateful for the love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure that Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

“Thanks to everyone who…