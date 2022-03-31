Wanted star Tom Parker dies at 33 after brain tumor diagnosis

Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

The singer, originally from Bolton, died Wednesday surrounded by his family and bandmates, a statement released by the boyband said.

He revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had started radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Despite his diagnosis, in recent weeks he had performed on stage with his bandmates as part of their much-delayed reunion tour.

A statement on The Wanted…