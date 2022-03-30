Wanted’s Tom Parker dies at 33 after brain tumor diagnosis ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

The Wanted’s Tom Parker – who had an aggressive brain tumor – is surrounded by his family and bandmates.

“It is with the most heavy hearts that we confirm that Tom passed away peacefully with his entire family today,” wife Kelsey Parker said on Instagram.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we cannot imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

Image: Wanted reunited last year. photo: Eva Pentel

“We are truly grateful for the love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure that Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

“Thanks to everyone who has supported him in his care, he fought to the end. I …