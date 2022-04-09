Wants to recover against Köln in the Central League Cup

Cologne comes home from losing with Eldosivi.

Rosario Central, who started a new cycle as DT with a loss to Leandro Somoza, from three consecutive falls on receiving the Colón de Santa Fe, which would preserve several starters, in a match on League Cup date 9. Will try to recover.

Matches valid for Zone B will be played from 9:30 pm at the Gigante de Arroito Stadium, refereed by Facundo Tello and broadcast by Fox Sports Cable Signal.

At Central, the most important news is that Somoza will drop Emiliano Vecchio, who will take a few days to improve his physical condition, and be replaced by Venezuelan Michael Covia.

With regard to the last date game which he lost to Tigre (2-0),…