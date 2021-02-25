ENTERTAINMENT

War in 1962 Hills Hotstar Parents Guide, Total Episodes FilmyOne.com

Posted on

War in 1962 Hills Hotstar: Hotstar always comes with amazing quality, they are going to add another series, their list, 1962 War in the Hills, is set to release on Hostar from February 26, 2021, here in the post We Parent Guide Going to talk, runtime, total episodes and many more details from the series.

The web series starring Abhay Deol, Mahi Gill, Sumit Vyas and Rohan Gandotra is based on the 1962 Indochina war. The web series was produced by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Ari Studios, the music for the series was composed by Hitesh Modak.

Release date and time

Season 1 of the series is set to hitstar at midnight from the afternoon of 26 February 2021, all episodes of the series will be released by VIP users on Hotstar VIP, the series in Hindi audio with English, Hindi and some regional subtitles.

Duration

The series has a total of 10 episodes and the minimum duration of all episodes is 40 minutes, if you want to end the series in one sitting, you have to spend at least 7 hours on the series, you can watch the series in 6 if you Intro and skip some other scenes.

Parental guidance

The web series I’ve reviewed for a 12+ audience means that you can watch the series with family, but not with children, if you watch it with children, they are guided by parents There is a need and there are some scenes with bombings and murders, they can disturb.

It’s all about the Hotstar original 1962 series War in the Hills, what do you think? For more such updates and news about Oats, tell us in the comment section, stay tuned. You can also follow streaming via social media.

FilmyOne.com – Exclusive Entertainment Site

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
910
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
836
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });