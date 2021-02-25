War in 1962 Hills Hotstar Parents Guide, Total Episodes StreamingDue.Com

ENTERTAINMENT

War in 1962 Hills Hotstar Parents Guide, Total Episodes

War in 1962 Hills Hotstar: Hotstar always comes with some amazing quality content, they are going to add another series to their list, ready to release on Hostar from 26th February 2021 in War Hills of 1962, here in the post We Parents Going to talk about the guide, runtime, total episodes and many more details from the series.

The web series is based on the 1962 Indo-China war, with Abhay Deol, Mahi Gill, Sumit Vyas and Rohan Gandotra in the lead roles. The web series is produced by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Ari Studios, the music of the series is composed by Hitesh Modak.

Season 1 of the series is set to release on Hotstar on February 26, 2021 at midnight at 12pm, all episodes of the series will be released on Hotstar VIP from VIP users, the series will be released in English, Hindi with Hindi audio. , And some regional subtitles.

The series has a total of 10 episodes and all episodes are of at least 40 minutes duration, if you want to end the series at once, you have to give the series at least 7 hours, you can watch the series for 6 hours. If you skip intro and some other scans.

The web series that I rated for 12+ viewers means you can watch the series with family, but not with children, if you are watching it with children, they are given parental guidance There is a need and there are some scenes of bombing and murder, which can be disturbing.

This is all about Hotstar’s original series 1962 War in the Hills, what are your thoughts on it? You can also follow streaming due to social media.

