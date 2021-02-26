War in 1962 Hills Review: Poor VFX and Screenplay Downs it

War in the 1962 Hills Review: Hotstar Original Series Based on 1962 India China War 1962 War in the Hill ‘Today was released on Hotstar, in the post here we are going to review the series, we will talk about the performance of the series, plot, VXX and many more details.

The web series stars Abhay Deol, Akash Tushar and Hemal Ingle in the lead roles, the series is produced and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series has a total of 10 episodes and is all around 40 million long, let’s jump to the review.

The plot

The plot of the series revolves around the Indo China War of 1962, the story first deals with the family ties, emotions and married life of the Army Men, then it moves into the war zone and there it is a bit more detailed on the 1962 war. The storyline that shows the investigative story primarily focuses on Major Soraj Singh (played by Abhay Deol) and his family, the series is about the bravery, sacrifice and talent of Major Soraj Singh. Trauma has also been focused on how wives of army men and their families pass away during war situations. The series also shows the dark sides of war and tells us how politics can ruin thousands of families.

of demonstration

The series has a lot of dialogue and it directly affects the performance, Abhay Deol is up to the mark, he is above average and it is one of the worst performances to date, Mahi Gill looks decent and has performed brilliantly , Anoop Soni is decent in his role and is the same with Jai Parab and Hemant Kumar. Sanjay Dhadik and Mayang Chang were also decent with the role, the sad part is that there is not a single performance that is noticeable throughout the series.

Analysis

Vfx is the worst part of the series, the screenplay is very poor, and the same with dieting, there are some weird Vfx’s that make no sense in the series. The screenplay is at another low level, the episode starts very well, but it moves slower and slower than the episode, more of a family and emotional drama than War Zone, I was expecting great detail but also Was missing here, the locations are good and they look realistic and that’s the only good thing about the series.

The music of the series is also below average and there is nothing special in the BGM and music of the series, the episodes are very long and boring, there is no thrill and suspense in the series and the series falls flat.

For Hindi Audiences – There is a scene in the first episode in the series where Abhay Deol shoots a Chinese soldier, believe me that the bullet is not in the Chinese soldier but in my chest, yet there is pain .. :-p

Series Name: 1962 War in the Hills

Platform: Hotstar

Release Date: 26 February 2021

Episode: 10

Cast: Abhay Deol and others

Rating: 1.5 / 5

Recommended ?: No

complete

I am going for the series with 1.5 stars out of 5, the series is a very poor portrayal of such a big event, the VFX are very bad and this series is not worth your 7 hours, please avoid watching it, better Check out the girl on the train on Netflix and other options. Hotstar has another flop series after The Kajal Aggarwal in The Hills in 1962 Live telecast.

If you are a fan of Abhay Deol and you still want to watch the series, you can check out the series on Hotstar, a total of 10 episodes are available and all are around 40 minutes long. The good thing about the series is, you can watch it with your family.

This was our review of the 1962 war in Hotstar’s original series Hills, what do you think of it?