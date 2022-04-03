War in Ukraine: Kyiv region “liberated”, a series of explosions heard in Odessa

In the liberated zone of Kyiv, especially in the city of Bucha, residents found dozens of corpses scattered in the street.

YouA series of explosions were heard Sunday morning in Odessa, Ukraine’s main port on the Black Sea in the country’s southwest, an AFP reporter said, but they did not kill any victims, according to the Ukrainian military. The explosions around 6 a.m. sent at least three pillars of black smoke and visible flames apparently into an industrial area.

A hotel employee in the city said he heard a plane, but a soldier near the scene of an attack said it was a rocket…