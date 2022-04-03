War in Ukraine: series of attacks on Odessa, no casualties according to Ukrainian military

Several explosions hit Ukraine’s main port of Odessa on the Black Sea in the country’s southwest on Sunday morning, but no casualties were reported, AFP journalists said.

Following these explosions, which occurred around 6 a.m. (0300 GMT), several huge columns of black smoke and flames rose over an industrial area, according to the same source.

Vladislav Nazarov, an official at the Southern Regional Command, said in a press release that it was a rocket attack with no casualties.

“The Odessa area is one of the enemy’s primary targets. The enemy continues its covert exercises to attack sensitive infrastructure”He reiterated the ban on any publication of whereabouts or damage to the attacks.

“The Russian Nazis launched a missile attack, some of which were shot down by air defense …