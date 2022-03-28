War in Ukraine: This is what Sophie Wilmes thinks about Vladimir Putin

Sophie Wilmes was the guest of Pascal Vrebos this Sunday on RTL-TVI. The Foreign Minister has indicated that he currently has no contact with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

The former prime minister also shared his opinion on Russia’s mighty Vladimir Putin. “He is a person who has decided not to respect the sovereignty of a state; and because this state has not taken a suitable course to attack it. decided. It constitutes a war crime. It will be up to the international tribunal to judge him. He is a man who declared a ruthless war on a country that did nothing for him.”

Sophie Wilmes clarified that in the Russian invasion, Belgium and Europe were not at war: “We help Ukrainians to defend themselves against aggressors. (…) We don’t want conflict…