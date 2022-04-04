War in Ukraine: Warsaw condemns “genocide”, Madrid appeals to the International Criminal Court

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on MondayMassacre“After the withdrawal of Russian troops in Ukraine, the massacre of civilians in Bucha near Kyiv was revealed.”We will make every effort to ensure that those who perpetrated these war crimes are not innocent and to respond to these alleged cases of crimes against humanity, war crimes in this specific case before the International Criminal Court to appear before the courts. , why not also say, of genocide“, Pedro Sanchez declared during an economic forum. He condemned “undue aggression“From Russian President Vladimir Putin, who”Brought war again to the door of the European Union,

Images of dozens of corpses scattered in mass graves or on the streets around the Ukrainian capital this weekend have prompted Westerners to revolt after the Russian withdrawal.