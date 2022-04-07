War in Ukraine: Who are Putin’s daughters whom the EU wants to approve?

They will pay for the war as decided by their father. Vladimir Putin’s two daughters, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, are among 200 new people approved by the European Union, whose list must be approved on Thursday in parallel with a vote on new sanctions against Russia, including the arrest of Russian coal purchases. Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova were also sanctioned in the United States where their assets were frozen.
Maria Vorontsova, 36, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35, Vladimir Putin are married to Lyudmila Putina, whom the Russian president divorced. Information related to them is scarce which filters through. Like their father, Vladimir Putin’s daughters protect his privacy. Very few photographs of the two young women are available in the database of press agencies.
Maria Vorontsova, specialist in the health sector
The eldest, Maria Vorontsova,…
