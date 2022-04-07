War in Ukraine: Who are Putin’s daughters whom the EU wants to approve?

They will pay for the war as decided by their father. Vladimir Putin’s two daughters, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, are among 200 new people approved by the European Union, whose list must be approved on Thursday in parallel with a vote on new sanctions against Russia, including the arrest of Russian coal purchases. Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova were also sanctioned in the United States where their assets were frozen.