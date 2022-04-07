War in Ukraine: who are the daughters of Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, Vladimir Putin?

Required The European Union this Thursday, 7 April published a new list of Russian personalities targeted by sanctions. We find there especially Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, daughters of Vladimir Putin. But what do we know about the latter, who was suspected of hiding part of his father’s fortune? dispatch came to the point.

They are in the sights of the European Union (EU). A new list of Russian personalities targeted by sanctions has been published. Among them, we especially find Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two daughters of Vladimir Putin.

Little is known about the head of state’s daughters. And for good reason, in 2020, Vladimir Putin claimed that he did not want to share …