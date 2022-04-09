War in Ukraine: Zelensky calls for “a firm global response” after the Krematoresk massacre

“This is another Russian war crime for which everyone involved is held accountable,” Zelensky said in a video message, referring to Friday’s missile attack that killed 52 people, including five children, according to the final report of local authorities. Will go.”

“World powers have already condemned Russia’s attack on Kramatorsk. We expect a strong global response to this war crime,” he continued.

US President Joe Biden has condemned the “horrific atrocities” committed by Moscow and French diplomacy as a “crime against humanity”.

Moscow denied responsibility for the strike, saying it did not have the type of missile that would have been used, before condemning the Ukrainian “provocation”.

A senior US Defense Department official rejected the arguments of Russian officials.

“I note that initially they reported a successful strike, and only then withdrew …