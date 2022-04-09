War in Ukraine: Zelensky calls for "a firm global response" after the Krematoresk massacre

“This is another Russian war crime for which everyone involved is held accountable,” Zelensky said in a video message, referring to Friday’s missile attack that killed 52 people, including five children, according to the final report of local authorities. Will go.”

“World powers have already condemned Russia’s attack on Kramatorsk. We expect a strong global response to this war crime,” he continued.


