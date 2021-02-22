WAR vs CC Fantasy Prediction: Warriors vs Cape Cobra Best Fantasy Pitches for South Africa T20 Challenge | sport

WAR vs CC Fantasy Prediction: Warriors vs Cape Cobra – 23 February 2021 (Durban). Both teams are looking for their first win.

The Warriors will take on the Cape Cobras in the league match of the CSA T20 Challenge competition. The Premier T20 competition is finally underway in South Africa.

The Cape Cobras have lost all three of their games, while the Warriors have also lost both of their matches. This game is an important one for both times.

Pitch report – The batting average at this place is 144 runs in this competition.

Note: – The figures mentioned are before Super Smash.

Match Details:

Time: – 1:30 PM Stadium: – Kingsmead, Durban

Potential XI for both sides: –

Warrior’s – Gihan Cloete, Marco Marais, Lesiba Noguepe, John John Smuts, Cintemba Kyushile, Ayabulela Gakman, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Janssen, Enrique Narje, Tsepo Natuli, Lizzo Makosi.

Cape cobra – Tony De Zorzi, Kyle Verin, Zubair Hamza, Christiaan Joker, Jason Smith, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Ziad Abrahams, Imran Manack, Siabonga Mahima, Corbin Bosch.

Squad must have 5 players

John John Smuts, George Linde, Zubair Hamza, Enrique Narje and Corbin Bosch.

Note: – The figures mentioned are the Momentum ODD Cup 2020 games, or stated otherwise.

WAR vs CC team wicket-keeper

K Varin (Price 9.5) and S Qeshil (Price 8.5) Will be our team’s wicketkeeper. Verrein has scored 76 runs in the tournament at a strike-rate of 122.58, while Qashile has scored 80 runs at a strike-rate of 121.21. Both of them are talented players.

Var vs. C.C. Team Batsmen

M Marais (Price 9.5) Warriors will be our batsmen. Marais has scored 1458 T20 runs at an average of 33.90, while his strike-rate is 142.24. He is an aggressive opener.

Jade Hamza (Price 9) and Tea de Zorzi (Price ९) We will have bats from Cape Cobras. Hamza has scored 82 runs at an average of 41.00 in the tournament, while Zorzi has scored 86 runs at an average of 28.66. Both of them are top-order batsmen.

Var vs. C.C. Team all-rounders

G. Linde (Price 9.5) We will have an all-rounder from Cape Cobra. Linde has taken four wickets in the tournament, while he has scored 49 runs with the bat.

Jay Smuts (value 10) and a guy (value 8.5) Our all-rounder will be from the Warriors. Smuts scored 162 runs at the Momentum ODD Cup this season at an average of 40.50, while also taking six wickets in bowling. Guckman has taken four wickets in some games in this competition, while his economy has been 5.83.

Var vs. C.C. Team Bowlers

C Bosch (Price 8) and S Mahima (Price 8) We will have bowlers from Cape Cobra. Mahima has taken seven wickets in the tournament, while Bosch has taken four wickets. These two are wicket takers.

A Norje (Price 9.5) Warriors will have our bowler. Nortje took 22 wickets in the IPL 2020, while he took one wicket in this tournament.

Match Prediction: The Cape Cobras are the favorites to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

John John Smuts and George Linde

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both captain’s picks + Zubair Hamza and Marco Marais

