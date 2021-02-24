WAR vs KTS Fantasy Prediction: Best Fantasy Pitches of Warriors vs Knights T20 Challenge for South Africa | sport

War vs KTS Fantasy Prophecy: Warriors vs Knights – 25 February 2021 (Durban). Pite van Biljon is the best fantasy option in this game.

The Warriors will take on the Knights in a league match of the CSA T20 Challenge competition. The Premier T20 competition is finally underway in South Africa.

Both teams have struggled in the tournament so far, and have won just one of their four matches. This game is a DO or DIE one for both sides.

Pitch report – The batting average at this place in this competition is 145 runs.

Total Games Played: 12; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 6; Bats 2N d Won: 4

Note: – The figures mentioned are before Super Smash.

Match Details:

Time: – 6:00 PM IST, live on FANSOD Stadium: – Kingsmead, Durban

Potential XI for both sides: –

Warrior’s – Gihan Cloete, John John Smuts, Lesiba Noguepe, Sintemba Kyxile, Ayabulela Gakman, Vihan Lube, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Janssen, Enrich Narje, Mitteyekha Nebe, Lizzo Makosi.

The knights – Jacques Snyman, Patrick Krueger, Ryan van Toner, Pite van Biljon, Farhan Behardian, Sean von Berg, Vandile Makwetu, Farisco Adams, Alfred Mothoa, Grant Mokona, Miguel Pretorius.

Squad must have 5 players

M Pretorius, M Nebe, J Smuts, A Nortje and P van Biljon.

Note: – The figures mentioned are the Momentum ODD Cup 2020 games, or stated otherwise.

WAR vs KTS team wicket-keeper

S Kilesh (Price 8.5) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Kaisheel has scored 94 runs at an average of 31.33, while his strike-rate is 106.81.

Var vs KTS Team Batsmen

F Behardian (Price 9.5), P Van Biljon (Price 9.5), R Van Toner (Price 8.5) Knights will be our batsmen. Biljon has scored 149 runs at an average of 49.66 in the tournament, while Toner has also scored 48 runs in just one innings. Behardian is a seasoned campaigner, and he is a good pick in small league teams.

Var vs KTS Team all-rounders

Jay Smuts (value 10) and a guy (value 8.5) We will have all-rounders from the Warriors. Guckman has taken five wickets in this competition, while his economy has been 7.11. Smuts is not in good form, but he is an asset with both bat and ball.

F. Adams (Price 9) We will have an all-rounder from the knights. Adams has taken a few wickets in the tournament, while he has scored 41 runs with the bat.

Var vs KTS Team Bowlers

S von Berg (value 9) and M Pretorius (price 8.5) Knights will be our bowlers. Berg took 18 wickets last season, while he scored three points in the competition. Pretorius has taken five wickets in this tournament, while he has scored 59 runs with the bat.

A Norje (value 9.5) and M Nebe (price 8.5) The Warriors will have our bowlers. Nortje has taken four wickets in the tournament, while Nebe has taken five wickets in just two matches.

Match Prediction: The Warriors are the favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Pite van Biljon and John John Smuts

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both captain’s picks + Anich Nortje and Miguel Pretorius

