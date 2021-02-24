Warangal Srinu supported the rights of the Sultan

Sulakhan is an upcoming action film, written and directed by Bakkiraj Kannan, and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Karthi and Rashmika are playing the lead roles in Mandana and the actor Sultan. The film is Rashmika Mandana’s first film in the Tamil film industry. Now according to the latest update, Warangal Srinu Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Sultan’. The Warangal Srinu film will release Sultan in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The trailer of Sultan was released on 1 February and received overwhelming positive response by film lovers and fans of Karthi. The makers of the film had also released the first single titled Jai Sultan which received much positive response.

Meanwhile, Karthi will be seen playing a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel of the same name.

For this film, parts of Karthi were shot before Ponniyin Selvan was put on lockdown. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandana is making her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film Mission Majnu and in Tollywood, she is working in the action drama Pushpa alongside stylish star Allu Arjun, starring Sukumar and produced by Mithri Movie Makers is.