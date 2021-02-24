ENTERTAINMENT

Warangal Srinu supported the rights of the Sultan

Posted on
Warangal Srinu supported the rights of the Sultan
Warangal Srinu supported the rights of the Sultan

Sulakhan is an upcoming action film, written and directed by Bakkiraj Kannan, and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Karthi and Rashmika are playing the lead roles in Mandana and the actor Sultan. The film is Rashmika Mandana’s first film in the Tamil film industry. Now according to the latest update, Warangal Srinu Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Sultan’. The Warangal Srinu film will release Sultan in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The trailer of Sultan was released on 1 February and received overwhelming positive response by film lovers and fans of Karthi. The makers of the film had also released the first single titled Jai Sultan which received much positive response.

Meanwhile, Karthi will be seen playing a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel of the same name.

For this film, parts of Karthi were shot before Ponniyin Selvan was put on lockdown. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandana is making her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film Mission Majnu and in Tollywood, she is working in the action drama Pushpa alongside stylish star Allu Arjun, starring Sukumar and produced by Mithri Movie Makers is.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
931
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });