Warangal Srinu’s ‘powerplay’ in Telugu states – TheMiracleTech

Raj Tarun and director Vijay Kumar Konda recently worked together for the film Ore Buzziga. The film released directly on the Aha TheMiracleTech platform while it was locked. The film did not get good response from the audience. But the actor-director duo joined hands for another interesting project called ‘Powerplay’. The shooting of the film has been completed and the makers have already launched the trailer. Powerplay is hitting the screen on 5 March.

Hopping distributor Warangal Srinu acquired the film’s distribution rights for the Telugu states. According to reports, Srinu brought the rights to the film for 2.5 Cr. Warangal Srinu also acquired the rights to several super hit films in recent times. He expressed great hope on this short film revolving around politics. The trailer hints at a political drama with exciting elements.

Raj Tarun, Hemal, Poorna, Prince, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Ajay, Rajravendra, Pooja Ramachandran, Kedar Shankar, and others are part of the film. I Andrew is the DOP of the film. Suresh Bobbili is the music director. Nandalala Ravi wrote the story and dialogues. Praveen Pudi is the editor of the film. Vijay Kumar Konda wrote the screenplay and directed the film.

