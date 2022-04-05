Warfare threatens shortage of St. Wafers

St Wafers stock is running out after the factory in Ukraine was closed due to security reasons. Until recently, typical Belgian biscuits were still made in Herentals.

American food company Mondelez, which also markets Oreo, Pimm’s and Prince’s, has a production site in eastern Ukraine that has been closed since late February. The factory was closed due to security reasons. Therefore availability in Europe and Belgium is at risk, the company confirms in various media. Mondelez wants to see to what extent the production of St. Wafers can be superseded by other sites in Europe. It cannot be denied that there is a shortage of biscuits in the shops.

Until recently, St. Wafers were made at the Alu factory in Herrentals. In September 2019, Mondelez decided to stop making St. Wafers, Cha-Cha and Tuk Biscuits because, in his opinion, the branch was not competitive enough. in the factory…