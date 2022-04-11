Warmer temperatures come, but rain sticks around too: Northeast Ohio weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Another week of rain is in the forecast for Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.

Bright spot: Some warm temperatures are also expected.

Heights will reach the mid-60s on Monday. Of course, it will be mostly cloudy and there is a 70% chance of rain. Thunderstorms may also occur in the afternoon. Rain is almost certain on Monday night and thunderstorms are likely, and temperatures will drop to the mid-40s.

There’s a good chance Tuesday will start with rain, but the sky is expected to clear later in the morning, eventually sunny with highs in the low 60s in Cleveland and the upper 60s in the Akron region can. Rain can intensify overnight as temperatures drop into the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday will be…