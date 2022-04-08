Warner Bros. Allegedly Denies Claims About The Flash’s Ezra Miller Problem

While Warner Bros. flamboyant Facing another round of delays, now not slated to release till June 23 next year, the film also has another potentially big problem on its hands. It follows its lead actor, Ezra Miller, who finds himself in a world of legal trouble after being arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

This isn’t the first time Miller has hit the ground running this kind of trouble, a few years ago was also accused of strangling another woman in Iceland. Now, as the actor prepares for his fifth DCEU entry next year, which includes Zack Snyders Justice League and the season 1 finale peacemakerReports have indicated that his time with DC may be in serious trouble.

Advertisement

most recently,…