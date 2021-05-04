Warner little daughters wrote emotional message, said …

ENTERTAINMENT

Warner little daughters wrote emotional message

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the 14th of IPL has been postponed indefinitely. Friends, the BCCI has taken this decision when news of the players and members of the teams being consistently positive started surfacing.

Friends, let me tell you that after the suspension of the 14th season of IPL, the little daughters of SRH player David Warner have written an emotional message. All three girls hope that their father will return to Australia soon. Friends Warner has shared a sketch on his Instagram in which his daughters wrote, ‘Come back home soon Papa, we are missing you so much. We love you very much. Lots of love from Ivy, Indy, Isla. ‘

Friends, for your information, tell us that Australia and SRH opener David Warner is home to three little fairies. Their names are Ivy May, Indy Ray and Isla Rose. When Warner is busy with cricket, his wife Candice Warner takes full care of all three daughters.

