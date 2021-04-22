Warner took the wicket and the bowler started dancing in a strange way on the field, see video – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Sports activities desk. Buddies inform you that after dropping three consecutive matches, Hyderabad unilaterally defeated Punjab Kings by 9 wickets within the 14th match of IPL-2021 on Wednesday. Buddies, on this one-sided match, the Punjab workforce was capable of take just one wicket, which was by the captain of Hyderabad, David Warner. Let me inform you that Warner scored 37 runs with the assistance of three fours and a six off 37 balls, which Fabian Allen caught by Mayank Agarwal. After this, Fabian was seen dancing along with his head bowed in a distinct fashion.

Buddies inform you that within the match performed on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the Punjab workforce was piled on by Hyderabad for 120 runs in 19.4 overs. In response, Hyderabad performed a superb half-century by Johnny Bairstow. Johnny Bairstow scored the goal in 18.4 overs due to 63 * runs. On this match, Kane Williamson additionally performed an unbeaten innings of 16 runs. Bairstow was adjudged Man of the Match, hitting 3 fours and three sixes in 56 balls. West Indies all-rounder Fabian, enjoying with the Punjab workforce within the match, began dancing on the sector as quickly as he took the wicket of Warner. This dance video of him can be changing into very viral on social media.

On the very first ball of the eleventh over of the innings, which was over the wicket, Warner tried to play a pull shot however the timing bought a bit messy and Mayank Agarwal took a catch at deep mid-wicket. Which you’ll be able to see on this video. Buddies, in your info, tell us that Hyderabad registered its first win in 4 matches and it’s presently at quantity 5 within the numerical desk. On the identical time, Punjab Kings, captained by KL Rahul, suffered the third defeat in 4 matches and based mostly on the web runrate, they’re on the backside of the eighth place with 2 factors.