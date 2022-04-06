WARNING: Local Farm Outbreak of Cryptosporidium

The Mid-West Department of Public Health has revealed that in recent weeks there has been an outbreak of Cryptosporidium linked to the establishment of a farm in the region.

To reduce the risk of infection with Cryptosporidium, they are advising members of the public to improve hand washing in and around farm settings – wash their hands with warm water and soap – and use their well water. Get tested and treated.

“Cryptosporidium is a parasitic disease found mainly in animal feces. Infection mainly occurs through contact with farm animals or their environment or when people drink water contaminated with animal feces, or ingest contaminated objects. touch and then touch their mouth before washing hands.” a spokesperson.

Alcohol is not a hand sanitizer…