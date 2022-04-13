Warning on Zika virus outbreak as scientists say it could spread rapidly

Scientists have issued a warning after a study found that the Zika virus could be ‘easily mutated’ into a dangerous and more communicable form.

The Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus and triggered a global emergency in 2016 after it caused birth defects in children in more than 30 countries. The virus is able to infect the developing fetus, which can result in a condition called microcephaly – which results in to children Being born with a small head and sometimes brain damage.

In form of daily Record report, study conducted by La Jolla Institute Looked further into the overlap between the Zika virus and dengue virus for Immunology in California. Professor Surjan Shrestha explained that as viruses mutate rapidly with each other, researchers have recreated infection cycles that switch…