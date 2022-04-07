Warning to parents on rise in hepatitis cases among young children

You U.S. health officials have issued a warning to parents after seeing a rise in cases of hepatitis in children.

This condition affects the liver and can result from a common viral infection in children.

However, UK Health Protection Agency officials say there has been an increase in cases where these common viruses have not been detected.

With about 60 cases being investigated in children under the age of ten, experts are now investigating possible causes.

Dr Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections, said: “A wide range of possible causes, including any possible links to infectious diseases, are under investigation.

read more

“We are working with partners to raise awareness among health professionals, so that any further children who may…