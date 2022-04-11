Warnings to be prepared as Cyclone Philly looms

People have been warned to be prepared as Cyclone Philly makes its way to New Zealand starting Tuesday, bringing with it heavy rain, gusty winds and strong winds.

The storm, which caused flooding and power outages in parts of New Caledonia, will reach Northland on Tuesday morning and spread to Hawkes Bay and Gisborne.

1News weather presenter Dan Corbett said rain is expected in Auckland and the far north from Tuesday evening and into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The MetService has warnings of heavy rain in several areas, including the Coromandel Peninsula, the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

Large waves are expected to affect the northeast and east coasts, causing flooding and coastal erosion.

This comes just weeks after the Gisborne area hit the…