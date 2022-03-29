Warp label’s experimental and lucrative artist Mira Calix dies

This March 28, we came to know about the death of the musician at the age of only 52 watch calyx, historical label artist TauntSouth African produced daring music, weaving ties between electronic, classical and field recording,

It’s a pioneer that’s going. Mira Calix, whose real name is Chantal Passamonte, cleared the land of unknown in electronic music. experiment with sound collage, field recording Or hybridizing with classical music, he had collaborated manifold beyond the electronic realm alone. As a result, she perfectly embodied the vision of the Warp label, of which she was the first female to sign. It is the same label that announced his death on March 28 without giving any reason. For them, she was Not only a very talented artist and musician, but…