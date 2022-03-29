Warp Records artist Mira Calix dies

Experimental artist and musician Mira Calix has passed.

Warp Records, the label that released most of her music and which she previously worked with as a press officer, announced his death on social mediaWriting: “Mira was not only an immensely talented artist and musician, she was also a beautiful, caring human being who touched the lives of all who had the honor of working with her.

“We are extremely proud of his immense creative output; his artwork, videos and music were a true reflection of an innovative, pioneering and wonderful soul. He pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way. He will be sorely missed by the label, the staff and the artists.”

