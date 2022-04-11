Warren Beatty gave Dame Joan Collins an engagement ring in a tub of offal. entertainment

Warren Beatty gives Dame Joan Collins an engagement ring in a tub of offal.

The ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ actor proposed to Joan in 1960, and the actress has revealed how she hid a £7,000 ring in her favorite treatment for a severed liver.

The ‘Dynasty’ star recalled to The Times newspaper: “They would have known I would have consumed that first, so imagine my surprise when I found that giant ring inside the container, when I greedily gave myself a spoon.” tempted.

“He then announced that we were engaged.”

However, Joan and Warren ended their relationship after being together for two years and never married.

The 88-year-old actress is also auctioning BT’s engagement ring.