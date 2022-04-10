Warren Beatty gave Joan Collins his £7,000 engagement ring in a tub of cut liver

Dame Joan Collins has revealed that the engagement ring given to her by Warren Beatty when he proposed to her in 1960 was hidden in a container of her favorite traditional Jewish dish, sliced ​​liver.

dynastyThe star discovered a cultured pearl and diamond engagement ring, set in a textured Bombay mount, as she dug into a tub of offal.

The large ring given to the 88-year-old actor by her second husband, actor and singer Anthony Newley, as well as another diamond engagement ring are being auctioned through Bonhams.

the former £7,000. will be the guiding value of up to When it becomes available for auction on 27 April, the latter has a guide price of up to £8,000.

collins Told many times That Beatty surprised them with the many “Jewish delicate delights” in their apartment…