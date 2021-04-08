LATEST

Warren explains ‘the only way’ Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury can actually happen

Warren co-promotes Fury alongside Bob Arum

Frank Warren has told Miracle that ‘the only way’ Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury can actually happen now is if a site deal is found which satisfies both fighters’ financial demands.

The Hall of Fame promoter, who works with Fury, expressed his dismay last month when AJ’s rep Eddie Hearn publicly declared that contracts were signed for the fight deal.

Warren insists this announcement was premature as the entire deal is contingent on a site deal being secured.

A 30-day period was initially set for the parties to gather proposals and finalise the date and venue, but time is running out.

Warren told White and Jordan on Miracle: “The last time we spoke I said it was all premature announcing it.

“I didn’t see the point of announcing that something had been signed unless you’ve got the date and the venue.

Hearn promotes Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO world titles

“I’m living in hope – the conversations that have gone on over the last month or so – I’m hoping they’re gonna lead to some sort of announcement soon.

“But I keep saying it every time we speak, until we actually get it, get some signatures [on the site deal] it means nothing.

“So we’re waiting for the offer and for it to be confirmed in writing…

“Hopefully we can all get what everybody wants, but as I’ve said all along – the times that we’re in with COVID and all the implications make it very difficult.

“Everybody’s working to try and make it happen.

“I know what everybody wants to hear, but I don’t wanna tell people what they wanna hear, I wanna tell them, ‘This is what’s happening.’”

Warren told talkSPORT he is hopeful the fight will be finalised

Warren then explained that the financial offer from the host country in the site deal must satisfy the fighters in order to actually finalise the contest.

He continued: “The only way it’s gonna happen is if it meets their financial demands.

“That’s the only way the fight’s gonna happen. They have to make a commercial decision.

“If what we’re trying to do doesn’t work then, ‘That’s Plan A, here’s Plan B, do you want this or not?’

“It’s their decision.”

AJ would have to either face his WBO mandatory Oleksandr Usyk or vacate that belt if the fight is delayed

When it was put to him that the fighters surely cannot make more in any other fight, Warren said: “I don’t think so. And at the end of the day it’s only worth what it’s worth…

“It may not happen for the four belts if it doesn’t happen now and it may fragment.

“Maybe someone may vacate belts rather than get involved in mandatories, so who knows?

“If it’s going to happen for the four belts, it has to happen now. It’s as simple as that.

“I’m an optimist and I’m hoping that’s gonna be the case. We just hope in the next few days that we get some positive news.”

