Warriors grab golden point, win with Johnson’s clutch field goal

Shawn Johnson scored a field goal in Golden Point extra time as the Warriors beat North Queensland 25-24 from behind twice in a Radcliffe NRL shootout.

The Warriors went 18-6 and then, after equalizing with attempts from both sides at halftime, 24-18, as both teams sniffed a chance to improve at 3-2 on Friday night.

But it was warriors with all the chances late in the game, with Johnson eventually winning it for his nomads in his adopted home with his third field goal attempt and second in extra time.

Halfback’s first attempt looked to be on the track, but was suffocated by Jake Granville, before teammate Reece Walsh effectively corrected his attempt with the final game after 80 minutes.

Johnson then missed his first attempt when Granville pressed again, before he backed down and…