Warriors Klay Thompson: Up 33 points on Thursday

Thompson scored 33 points (12-22 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday’s 128-112 win over the Lakers.

Thompson made a shooting performance in the win, making six three-point tries out of 10 and 12-for-22 out of the field overall. The sharpshooter registered his third game of over 30 points in his last five games. During that period, Thompson averaged 28.8 points, 4.4 boards and 3.2 assists while taking out 5.8 triples per game.