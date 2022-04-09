Warriors to aid NRL probe into alleged homophobic abuse

The Warriors’ win over the Cowboys on Friday has been spoiled by allegations of one of the Kiwi club’s players using a homophobic slur.

Warriors players celebrate victory over Cowboys. (source: photosport)

Shawn Johnson field goal as Warriors beat North Queensland at Golden Point at Radcliffe to give them their third-straight win.

Shortly after the game, allegations of homophobic abuse by a warrior surfaced. The alleged abuse was picked up on the broadcast microphone.

The incident occurred during the 60th minute of a tight match after Warriors wing Marcelo Montoya was penalized for a high shot at Cowboys center Peta Hiku.

During the pause in the game, Feldt was on the ground and momentarily confronted someone, allegedly …


