Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos, Live Updates, Supercoach Score, Video, Shawn Johnson, Adam Reynolds

The Warriors beat the Broncos 20-6 at the Moreton Daly Stadium on the back of two former Brisbane players, Reece Walsh and Jesse Arthurs.

Shawn Johnson scored a brilliant pass to give the Warriors an opening 6-0 lead as Jesse Arthurs scored against his old club.

Tevaga cannonball ejects Carrigan. 00:40

Referee Chris Sutton said, “I penalized an unnecessary contract from Tom and it’s also a late tackle in the lead up.”

“He’s on the report and he’s in the bin.”

Broncos hard man Tom Flagler was in his return from suspension…


