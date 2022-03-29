Warriors Vs Grizzlies – Game Recap – March 28, 2022

Memphis, Tenn. – – Desmond Bain scored 22 points, D’Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks added 21, and the Memphis Grizzlies consolidated their hold on second place in the Western Conference with a 123-95 victory over the short-handed Golden. State Warriors Monday Night.

Kyle Anderson added 13 points for Memphis, which holds a five-game lead over the third-place Warriors in the conference. The Grizzlies won for the fifth time in a row and for the ninth time in 10 games. Bain and Melton were crucial, as they were in Saturday’s win over Milwaukee, to go from a 3-point limit to 10 for 15.

“We all tell those two guys to keep shooting because it opens up the floor for us,” Brooks said. “That’s how we’re made, and it’s fun to play. It’s fun to watch.”

Jordan Poole…