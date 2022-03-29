Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread: 2022 NBA Picks, March 28 Best Bets Model on 83-51 Runs

The Golden State Warriors (48-27) hit the road for a match against the Memphis Grizzlies (52-23) on Monday night. Golden State, who are currently third in the Western Conference standings, are hoping to get back on track after losing two straight games. Memphis, on the other hand, currently ranked second to the west, is playing great basketball, winning four straight games. The biggest stars on both sides will miss this game. Steph Curry (leg) is out to Golden State, while Ja Morant (knee) is out for Memphis. The Grizzlies also listed Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) and Brandon Clark (hip) as suspects. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said he has indicated the team will also rest veteran Drummond Greene, Klay Thompson.