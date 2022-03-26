Warriors vs. Hawks – Game Recap – March 25, 2022

ATLANTA — Trai Young had 33 points and 15 assists, Danilo Gallinari added 25 points, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Golden State Warriors 121-110 on Friday night.

Klay Thompson finished with 37 points, hitting a season-high nine 3-pointers, and Jordan Poole scored 24 for the Warriors, who dropped four of five. Poole and Thompson each had 22 points in the first half.

Golden State, third in the Western Conference, was reeling in a resounding victory in Miami on Wednesday before faltering against the Hawks. Formerly No. 10 team Atlanta dropped two out of three.

A left corner 3 by Kevin Huerter padded the lead, and Young followed with a straight 3 to make it 119-100 and put the game out of reach with 53.7 seconds remaining.

Young’s finger-roll gave Atlanta its first…