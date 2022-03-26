Warriors vs. Hawks prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 25 best bets from proven computer model

Trai Young and the Atlanta Hawks will host the Golden State Warriors on Friday evening. The Hawks aim to reach .500 points with the win, as Atlanta are 36-37 this season. Atlanta is 23–14 in home games, with Golden State entering 48–25 on aggregate and 19–16 on the road. Stephen Curry (leg) is suspicious for the Warriors, along with Andre Iguodala (back), while Atlanta injury reports include John Collins (out; leg/finger) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (suspicious; knee).

Caesars Sportsbook lists Atlanta as the 2.5-point home favorite, and tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. In the latest Warriors vs. Hawks odds, the total number of points Vegas considers, or over-under, is 222. Before you any NBA…