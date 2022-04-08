Warriors vs Lakers Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread: 2022 NBA Picks, April 7 Best Bets From Models on 84-54 Runs

The Golden State Warriors (50-29) hosted the Los Angeles Lakers (31-48) in a Western Conference matchup on Thursday night. These teams have gone in a completely different direction this season. Los Angeles are on a seven-game losing streak and are out of playoff contention. Meanwhile, Golden State has won two straight and is currently the No. 3 seed in the West. Steph Curry (leg) is out for Golden State, while the Lakers have out Anthony Davis (leg), LeBron James (ankle) and Russell Westbrook (shoulder).

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. at the Chase Center. Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State as the 14-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Warriors odds. Over-unders for total points set at 219,…