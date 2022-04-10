Warriors vs Spurs – Game Recap – April 9, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Jonathan Cuminga and Jordan Poole each had 18 points and the Golden State Warriors won their fourth straight, 100-94 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night to cement their hopes for a top three seed without Stephen Curry. Did. and Kel Thompson.

Poole made 3 for 19 off the ground but made all 11 free throw attempts, including eight in the fourth quarter. He had eight assists and only two turnovers in 34 minutes.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, ‘He was working hard there. “I was really proud of him. There are going to be nights in this league for guys who handle the ball and have that kind of responsibility and score a lot of points. There are nights when the ball doesn’t go into the hoop. And it’s so important to keep…