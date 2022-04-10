Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread: 2022 NBA Picks, April 9 Best Bets from Models on 84-54 Runs

The San Antonio Spurs aim to continue an upward move when they host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. San Antonio is 7–2 in the last nine games, improving to 34–46 on aggregate this season. Golden State is on a three-game winning streak with 20–19 points on the road and a 51–29 overall record. Romeo Langford (hamstring) is a suspect for Spurs, with Dejonte Murray (illness), Keldon Johnson (knee), Doug McDermott (ankle), Jacob Poelt (back), and Devin Wassell (heel) denied. Stephen Curry (leg), Klay Thompson (rest) and James Wiseman (knee) are out for the Warriors, while Jordan Poole (arm) is in doubt. Golden State is currently third in the West and trying to stop the Mavericks…