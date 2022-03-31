Warriors vs Sun Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread: 2022 NBA Picks, March 30 Best Bets From Proven Models

The Phoenix Suns (61-14) and Golden State Warriors (48-28) clashed in a Western Conference showdown on Wednesday night. These teams are polar opposites right now, as Phoenix is ​​on an eight-game winning streak, meanwhile, as Golden State has dropped three straight. Golden State won the first two regular season matchups against Phoenix. Steph Curry (legs) is out for the Warriors, with Javelle McGee (illness) suspecting for Phoenix and Cameron Johnson (quad).

Tip-off is 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. In the latest Sons vs Warriors odds from Caesar Sportsbook, Phoenix has a 4.5-point support, while the over-under for total points scored is 222. Before locking in any Warriors vs. Sons picks, make sure see…